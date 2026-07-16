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Aviva cuts e-trade turnaround times as digital appetite grows

Rebecca Gambrell, managing director of SME and delegated authorities at Aviva
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

More than three quarters of Aviva’s SME new business referrals placed digitally are now turned around within 60 minutes, compared with just over a third at the start of the year.

Rebecca Gambrell, pictured, managing director of SME and delegated authorities at Aviva, is looking to continue to improve these metrics.

“It’s really important not to be like ‘we’ve done it now,’ and then forget about it. It’s always evolving, and volume and demand constantly change.

“It’s something that we look at on a weekly and daily basis. That will continue to be the focus; to try and improve that and ensure that service consistency is there and improving.”

Technology

Aviva has introduced

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