FCA headcount rises to 5,510

The Financial Conduct Authority grew group headcount from 5,379 to 5,510 its report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2026 has revealed.

Total staff costs also rose from £511.8m to £539.7m.

Permanent staff costs, including all factors such as wages, taxes and pension contributions, were up year-on-year by 7.1% at £523.1m.

FCA group headcount for 2026 and (2025)

Supervision, policy, competition: 1,811 (1,717)

Authorisations: 702 (737)

Enforcement and market oversight: 774 (735)

Operations: 775 (723)

Other support divisions: 532 (514)

Data, technology and innovation: 578 (552)

Secondment, parental leave and long-term sick: 175 (225)

PSR: 163