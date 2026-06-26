Talent attraction and retention number one broker priority

Forty per cent of brokers ranked talent attraction and retention as their number one priority according to a survey by Mission.

The capital partner to managing general agents claimed the results highlighted how competitive the market has become for top talent, with brokers placing increasing value on specialist expertise.

Mission is not the only one that has noted the challenges in the broker recruitment market. Last month Aviva revealed nearly three quarters of brokers (72%) were currently recruiting, down from 74% last year and 94% in 2024.

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