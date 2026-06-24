Aviva continues commercial lines leadership team build

Aviva has added Shyam Bhayani and David Thomas to its commercial lines chief underwriting office leadership team.

Bhayani has been appointed director of pricing, insights and exposure management, effective immediately.

He succeeds Alex McMurrough, who was promoted to chief underwriting officer for commercial lines last month.

Bhayani has been with the insurer for eight years, most recently leading the global corporate and specialty pricing team.

Thomas will join Aviva’s general insurance arm on 1 August as interim commercial lines data and analytics performance director.

He will switch across from the provider