Legal notice: Zurich Insurance and Catalina Worthing Insurance - in the matter of Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000

IN THE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

BUSINESS AND PROPERTY COURTS OF ENGLAND AND WALES

COMPANIES COURT (ChD)

CLAIM NO: CR-2025-003092

IN THE MATTER OF ZURICH INSURANCE COMPANY LTD

-and-

IN THE MATTER OF CATALINA WORTHING INSURANCE LIMITED

-and-

IN THE MATTER OF PART VII THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on 11 November 2025 Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (acting through its UK branch) (“Zurich”) and Catalina Worthing Insurance Limited (“Catalina”) (together, the “Parties”) applied to the High Court of Justice of England and Wales for an Order under section 111(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the “Act”) sanctioning an insurance business transfer scheme (the “Scheme”) providing for the transfer to Catalina of a portfolio of employers’ liability insurance policies insured by Zurich and issued before 1 January 2007 in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man (the “Business”), and for the making of ancillary provisions in connection with the Scheme under sections 112 and 112A of the Act.

The Business comprises both policies issued by Zurich and policies transferred to Zurich and issued by the following predecessor companies or under the following trading names: Eagle; Star; British Dominions Marine Insurance Company; British Dominions General; Eagle & British Dominions; Eagle, Star & British Dominions Insurance Company Ltd; Bedford General; Navigators & General Insurance Company Ltd; Eagle Star Insurance Company Ltd; and Midland Employers’ Mutual Assurance / Midland Assurance Limited.

The proposed transfer will result in the Business, which is currently being carried on by Zurich, being carried on by Catalina. If the Scheme is sanctioned, it is expected to come into effect on 31 March 2026. Further information about the Scheme, including:

a copy of the full Scheme document;

a summary of the terms of the Scheme;

a copy of the report on the terms of the Scheme prepared by an independent expert in accordance with section 109(1) of the Act; and

a summary of the independent expert’s report,

are available free of charge and copies can be downloaded from www.zurich.co.uk/eltransfer and https://catalinaworthing.co.uk/zurich-transfer/ or requested by calling or writing to the addresses below, from the date of publication of this notice until the date on which the application is heard by the Court.

To speak to Zurich about the proposed transfer, please call 0800 652 0589 (freephone in the UK) or +44 3330 490 752 (international). The information line will be open from 9.00am to 5.00pm on Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays) until the Scheme takes effect (currently expected to occur on 31 March 2026). Alternatively, you can write by email to eltransfer@uk.zurich.com or by post to Zurich EL Transfer, c/o Davies Specialist Services, PO Box 81791, London EC3P 3GB.

To speak to Catalina about the proposed transfer, please call 0800 652 0595 (freephone in the UK) or +44 3330 491 080 (international). The information line will be open from 9.00am to 5.00pm on Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays) until the Scheme takes effect (currently expected to occur on 31 March 2026). Alternatively, you can write by email to zurichtransfer@catalinare.com or by post to Catalina Worthing Insurance Limited, c/o Davies Specialist Services, PO Box 81791, London EC3P 3GB.

The application is expected to be heard at the High Court of Justice, 7 Rolls Buildings, Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1NL on 25 March 2026 (the “Hearing”). Any person who thinks that they may be adversely affected by the carrying out of the Scheme may attend the Hearing and express their views either in person or through legal Counsel. Anyone who intends to appear at the Hearing is requested to notify their objections by 18 March 2026, setting out why they believe they would be adversely affected. Any person who does not intend to attend the Hearing but wishes to make representations about the Scheme or considers that they may be adversely affected is requested to communicate their views by calling or writing using the above contact details, preferably before 18 March 2026.

Zurich appointed solicitors: Slaughter and May (Ref: JADM/RZXS/AYHC)

Catalina appointed solicitors: A&O Shearman (Ref: PEHJ)

Visit www.zurich.co.uk/eltransfer or https://catalinaworthing.co.uk/zurich-transfer/ for more information.