Global consolidator completes deal for UK distribution platform

ANV, a global insurance intermediary platform, has completed the acquisition of Iris Insurance Brokers, the London-headquartered specialty insurance distributor.

The transaction, originally announced in March 2026, has received all required regulatory approvals.

Iris operates through three segments: a Lloyd’s wholesale brokerage, Blink Intermediary Solutions, and Vivid Underwriters.

RelatedGlobal insurance firm ANV buys London-headquartered travel MGA

ANV, a global insurance intermediary platform, has signed up to buy Assured Underwriting Group, as part of continued expansion in the UK.

ANV already owns Arc Legal, Collegiate and Qualis in the UK.

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