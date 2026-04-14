Blog: How to pick the right acquirer in a crowded broker M&A market

Despite talk of a potential end on the horizon to consolidation in the insurance sector, Capital & Trust’s Jon Whiteley argues there is still activity with a shift of focus towards smaller transactions. And with many acquirers still to pick from, the options for sellers remain considerable, although a little daunting.

Selling an insurance broker, MGA or any other business for that matter is a complex process that requires careful planning, clear communication and a strategic approach.

Whether the business owner is retiring, seeking new strategic opportunities, or just looking to liquidate their assets, the decision to sell a company can be both rewarding and challenging.

While 2025 was the quietest year we’ve seen for insurance M&A since 2017, it still proved an active year for sales in the UK, with just under 100 deals completed.

This sustained, high level of activity continues to underscore the confidence and interest in the sector.

Although there has been some talk that this trend is starting to slow, with some suggesting this may be the beginning of the end of consolidation in the insurance sector, we believe the current conditions remain favourable for sellers, especially for businesses with solid performance and high client retention.

Smaller enterprise values

This lively market has undergone a noticeable shift over the last year or two, focusing more heavily on smaller transactions, typically with enterprise values (EVs) under £5m.

Smaller deals tend to close faster and involve fewer operational complexities, which is attractive to buyers seeking high-volume, cost-effective acquisitions. Jon Whiteley

Smaller deals tend to close faster and involve fewer operational complexities, which is attractive to buyers seeking high-volume, cost-effective acquisitions rather than individual, high-value targets.

This is also a calculated way to grow steadily without concentrating too much risk in any one transaction. With the additional factor of insurance brokerages continuing to be viewed as recession-resistant investments, valuation multiples remain strong.

Preparing for a Sale

When a vendor starts to look at a potential sale of their business it can be a daunting task. As with anything in business, preparation is key to a smooth and (relatively) stress-free sale.

The main areas that need addressing are: