Video: How brokers can reap the benefits of payment services

Close Brothers Premium Finance outlines why payment services can offer value to the broker space.

In the latest sponsored video, hosted by Jonathan Swift speaks to Close Brothers Premium Finance’s Paul Trail, managing director; Steve Wallis, commercial director and Dave Whaley, group finance director at Griffiths & Armour on how brokers as well as their clients can operate in an ever changing climate.

