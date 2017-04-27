Axa adds management liability product to Applied Systems TAM platform

The product is targeted at limited companies, charities, UK clubs and associations and partnerships.

Axa’s management liability online product has been added to Applied Systems TAM commercial lines platform.

The product, aimed at limited companies, charities, UK clubs and associations and partnerships, went live earlier this week, Axa said.

The insurer also detailed that the product was aimed at limited liability partnerships and sole traders.

It noted that the move came amid a surge of interest in the product with broker enquiries increasing by 62% for 2017 year on year.



Access

Deepak Soni, director of commercial intermediary e-trading at Axa Insurance said: “It is important that we continue to help brokers access the products they need on the platforms of their choice.



“We have continued to see growth in the market leading management liability product we provide and we intend to make it available as widely as possible.”

In addition, the product offers access to expert legal, regulatory, risk management advice and support and covers company or charity legal liability claims caused by cyber liability, Axa commented.

Momentum

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems added: “We continue to see significant momentum of our commercial lines panel, demonstrating strong industry momentum of integrated e-trading.



"We are pleased to be expanding our partnership with Axa to provide our brokers greater choice and drive business growth."



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.