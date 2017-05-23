InsurTech Futures: Advent launches portal for ancillary products

Firm says proposition will initially provide motor-related ancillary products to brokers.

Advent Solutions Management has launched Sparta, a portal-based provider of specialist ancillary products to brokers.

The start-up incubator and InsurTech investor stated that Sparta employs “sophisticated technology that intuitively suggests related ancillary products based on broker input about their client”.

It added that the portal also displays a client’s previous insurance purchase history to further aid broker cross-selling.

Chief architects behind the new proposition are ancillary-market veterans Steve Bennett and Jim Hunter.

According to Advent, research conducted by Bennett and Hunter revealed gaps in the ancillary market, which Sparta is intended to fill.

It will initially provide motor-related ancillary products but further products and services are being developed to support brokers.

Support

David Hill, managing director at Advent Solutions Management, said: “I am very pleased to announce the launch of Sparta, which, with Advent’s backing and the expert leadership of Steve and Jim is a compelling proposition.

“Sparta aims to be a major support to brokers in building customer trust. Brokers are at their strongest when they bring more than product and price to the table."

He concluded: "Sparta will sharpen the edge brokers have to help them win and renew more business.”

