rhg Insurance Brokers switches from SSP to Applied Systems

Broker states it is still suffering from the effects of SSP’s outage in August 2016.

Applied Systems has confirmed that Stevenage-based rhg Insurance Brokers has switched from SSP to its technology offering.

It is the third reported move between software providers this year following on from Kent-based Anthony Jones Insurance Brokers and Swansea-headquartered Eastside Insurance Services in February.

Suffer

The latest mover, rhg, revealed that it was unsettled by the outage at SSP in August last year and was continuing to suffer.

“rhg has been reviewing it’s whole IT outlook, as a longstanding MCS/Sectornet/Sirius/SSP user we had hoped the solutions would have been within that family,” said Lesley Smith, finance director at rhg Insurance Brokers.

“Having been with them since the early 1980’s it will be a big change for us but we felt that Applied better catered for our future needs.

“We have been very unsettled by the SSP outage and are continuing to suffer the effects.”

Digital age

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied Systems added: “Increasing connectivity in the insurance industry is requiring brokers to utilise cloud-based software as the foundation of their operational models to drive success in this digital age.

“Applied TAMCloud will enable rhg to automate operations and gain 24/7 anywhere, anytime access to client information.”

He concluded: “By also taking advantage of the world’s largest cloud purpose-built for insurance brokers, Applied Cloud, rhg will enhance data security, flexibility, and scalability to support business growth.”

