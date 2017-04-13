Jackson Lee launches four new leisure products

New policies include Cycle and Fishing.

Jackson Lee Underwriting has launched four new products in its leisure division suite.

The managing general agent (MGA) stated that the launch includes Static Caravan, Cycle, Camera and Fishing and that the new policies are in addition to the products for travel and touring caravan which were launched last October.

According to Jackson Lee, the products will be available to brokers via its bespoke online platform, Abel, adding that the launch will give brokers “continuity with fast access to a suite of leisure and other complementary products all in one place”.

Choices

Graeme Hamilton, head of leisure insurance, Jackson Lee Underwriting, commented: “We are thrilled to add these new products to our growing Leisure division.

“Being able to offer and sell a broad suite of products for the leisure market with good service, speed and A rated capacity behind us means we now offer choices for insurance brokers who may not have access to insurers in the leisure market.

“We look forward to showcasing static caravan, cycle, photography and fishing products to our brokers.”

He continued: “Brokers are having to search harder for competitive home and contents insurance and insuring niche items like cycles and fishing equipment under a basic policy is not always the best option.

“Claims for these items may negatively affect already under pressure loss ratios leading to higher home and contents insurance premiums.”

Jackson Lee further noted that it is currently developing other products to complement the existing leisure suite and will launch those later this year.

