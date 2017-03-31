Flaxmans and PKF Littlejohn team up on dispute resolution

Firms claim Crusader offering will “revolutionise” insurance and commercial dispute resolution.

Flaxmans has partnered with PKF Littlejohn for the launch of Crusader, a dispute resolution offering.

Flaxmans, an insurance dispute resolution specialist, detailed that the new service offers fully “contingent” dispute resolution that incorporates litigation support for those cases that cannot be settled by negotiation.

The firm claimed that the new offering is unique in that it provides dispute resolution both in matters of insurance policy coverage and in matters of corporate recovery such as bad debt, contractual and negligence.

The company listed that Crusader also removes the cash flow barriers which it claimed often deter and prevent policyholders from pursuing their claims.

Settlement

It further highlighted that the new process focuses on a quick settlement, has fixed fees, payable only on a successful outcome, and with just a nominal upfront cost on policy disputes.

According to Flaxmans, this contrasts with the traditional commercial dispute resolution process.

It outlined the traditional route as typically requiring up front professional fees, disbursements and court fees, taking 18 months or more, being billed by the hour, and leaving the claimant at risk from large legal bills in the event of failure.

Roger Flaxman, chairman of Flaxmans, said: “Flaxmans have been resolving insurance disputes in claims for many years, and this is the first time that we now have a process that can overcome the cost and risk impediments common to the traditional litigation approach; both at the same time.”

Innovative

Stephen Goderski, who heads up PKF Littlejohn’s corporate recovery team, added: “By combining a genuinely innovative process with Flaxmans’ and PKF Littlejohn’s financial services expertise, we have created a new service that has the potential to transform how disputes are resolved in the UK insurance industry.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.