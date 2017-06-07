Aviva stops selling standalone travel product through brokers

Aviva chief distribution officer Phil Bayles says volumes were too low for the product to be commercially sustainable.

Aviva has stopped selling standard stand-alone annual Multi-Trip travel insurance policies through brokers.

The provider stated that it stopped selling the product as of 1 June this year, with renewals cease from 1 October 2017.

It added that it would contact all brokers currently selling the product before 1 October.

According to Phil Bayles, Aviva chief distribution officer, this decision was made because the “volumes are too low to make our stand-alone travel product commercially sustainable”.

He highlighted that the insurer would still be selling travel insurance as part of its high net worth broker offering.

Brokers

Bayles commented: “Brokers are fundamental to our long-term strategy and we’re committed to developing the right products which support our aspirations for growth.

“It’s important that we adapt our products to best meet our customers’ needs and expectations - whatever they might be.”

He added: “We’re making these changes as easy as possible for affected brokers and customers.

“We will be contacting brokers to let them know what action they need to take to ensure their customers have cover.”

