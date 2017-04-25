InsurTech Futures: Aviva launches 'Ask It Never' initiative

Insurer aims to eliminate question asking process by using big data.

Aviva has launched a new ‘Ask It Never’ initiative with the aim of eliminating the need to ask customers questions using big data.

According to the insurer, the system is currently being piloted with some of its existing home insurance customers through its online portal MyAviva.

The provider highlighted that commercial customers with more complex activities will always need help from their broker and Aviva to understand their risk features.

However it noted that the aim was to avoid asking customers for information that would be considered common knowledge.

Progress

An Aviva spokesperson commented: “We are continually looking at ways to make insurance easier for our customers and improve the online buying journey.

“We have already made a great deal of progress in reducing the number of questions we have to ask customers before quoting them a price for a policy. Our goal, however, is to eliminate the need to ask our customers additional questions – i.e., Ask It Never.”

The spokesperson continued: “At this stage we are piloting the initiative with some existing customers and we’ll make a formal announcement when it is more widely available.

“These improvements will help to make it quicker for customers to get a quote and avoid them having to input lots of information or repeat answers which they have already provided to us before”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.