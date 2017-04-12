LV's GI unit reports post-Ogden loss for 2016

Provider posts GI operating loss of £26m after strengthening its reserves by £139m.

LV’s group operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2016 has slipped to £20m post the recent discount rate change, compared to £107m in 2015.

The insurer stated that its operating profit before the Ogden change from 2.5% to minus 0.75% was £159m.

The general insurance division's operating profit pre-Ogden rose by 57% to £113m, compared to £72m in the preceding year, however the provider posted an operating loss of £26m post Ogden after increasing its reserves by £139m.

LV also reported a 16% rise in group income to £2.2bn for the year ended 31 December 2016, compared to £1.9bn in 2015.

The provider stated that its group pre-tax loss of £49m (2015: £124m profit) has been “adversely impacted by £35m of operating losses from the heritage business (2015: £88m profit)”.

Ogden

Richard Rowney, LV group chief executive, said: “I am pleased with the group’s trading performance with sales increasing in both general insurance and life and pensions and an increase in operating profit from our trading businesses – pre Ogden - to £159m compared to £107m in 2015.

“The reduction in the Ogden discount rate has had a significant one-off impact on the group’s financial results as we have increased our reserves by £139 million to reflect higher claims costs.”

He added: “We’ve long argued that the methodology used to set the new rate is obsolete and will work with Government to ensure a fair outcome for all and that car insurance premiums aren’t unjustly hit.”

General insurance

LV further posted an increase in gross written premiums to £1.58bn (2015: £1.47bn) and an underwriting profit of £70m (2015: £44m) for its GI business.

Its combined operating ratio (COR) pre-Ogden was 94.1% (2015: 96.1%), however its COR deteriorated to 105.8% post-Ogden.

The provider stated in its results: “Conditions in the general insurance market have remained mixed in 2016 and with our disciplined approach to underwriting we will only grow where it makes financial sense to do so.

“The rate recovery in motor that we saw in the second half of 2015 has continued this year however the home insurance market remains soft and as a result we have chosen to exit the broker home market.

“Our commercial business continues to perform well and this is a market where we see considerable potential to grow profitably in the future.”

