Chubb launches online platform for brokers

Proposition available in the UK and Ireland as the insurer expands its digital offering.

Chubb has launched an online platform for brokers which allows them to quote and bind SME business within "minutes".



The platform, Chubb Ignite, which is also available to brokers for their middle market clients in the UK and Ireland instantly provides documentation online or via email, the insurer claimed.

According to the Chubb brokers will benefit from:

A client-centric approach to trading with client information in one place, across all products.

Ability to make changes and edit policy details online without the need to contact an underwriter.

Online renewal management.

Suite of tailored marketing and point of sale materials available at the point of sale as well as a range of online fact sheets and guides providing risk advice for clients.

Electronic policy documents and debit notes issued immediately.

Digital innovation

Diane Davidson, head of eBroking for Chubb in the UK and Ireland, said: "About 99% of the UK's 5.5m companies have fewer than 250 employees.

"At Chubb we want to give UK and Irish small, medium and middle market businesses the same comprehensive insurance cover and high quality service that bigger companies typically enjoy."

She continued: "Chubb Ignite reflects our commitment to invest in the capabilities offered by digital innovation to give brokers and their SME and middle market clients the value-added services they need to grow in confidence and help them save up time and resources."



Chubb also said a team of experienced underwriters would be made available to answer queries.

Products

Additionally, two new products - Chubb Elite Plus Management Liability and cyber insurance - have been made available on the platform which gives brokers the opportunity to cross-sell.

The products on offer are:

• Chubb Elite Plus Management Liability protects company directors against civil, criminal and regulatory proceedings arising from their role, the insurer said. According to Chubb the policy includes a broad range of benefits for business owners in the UK, including cover for directors and officers, corporate legal and employment practices liability, employee dishonesty and kidnap and extortion.



• Cyber insurance provides cover for both first party costs and expenses and third party claims arising out of cyber incidents such as data breaches; network outages; denial of service attacks; extortion attempts; or human error.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.