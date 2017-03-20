Insurance Cares campaign launched

Want to do more to help vulnerable insurance customers? Then get involved with our Insurance Cares campaign.

The Insurance Cares campaign has been launched by Insurance Age to encourage insurers and brokers to work together to help make life easier for vulnerable customers.

The project has been designed as a platform for brokers and insurers to share knowledge and practical experiences about how they have helped the clients that need the most assistance.

It will also attempt to identify the different types of vulnerable customers and offer thought leadership from sector experts on what more needs to be done and how it can be achieved.

The campaign will use #InsCares to drive discussion on social media.

Nobody in the sector likes to think they haven't helped customers - especially those most in need so the campaign is here in order to drive change and ensure all consumers receive the best possible service.

Endorsement

Insurance Age is delighted to announce that the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has already endorsed the project.

CII director of faculties, Ant Gould, commented: "I hope this campaign will help broaden understanding and stimulate interest in the debate around vulnerability; provide practical examples of good practice; and promote pro-activity and collaboration for the ultimate benefit of vulnerable customers.

"What's not to applaud?

"The CII is delighted to fully endorse this campaign by Insurance Age."

To see Gould's thoughts in more detail read his blog.

The CII has already done some work in the area of vulnerable customers with its New Generation Group which compiled a report Consumer Vulnerability - how well is insurance responding?

Issues

The report found some examples of good practice in the industry but also learned there are areas that need to be addressed.

Key issues include:

• Suitability of products and product access

• Pricing

• Purchasing journey

• Policy information and presentation making it hard for vulnerable customers to understand what they are buying

• The claims process

Jonathan Swift, content editor for Insurance Age, commented: "Given the insurance industry's ongoing reputational issues - despite its best efforts in areas like treating customers fairly (TCF) and transparency - there is still considerable work to be done.

"In relation to this, one of the areas that is increasingly coming under the spotlight is that of vulnerable customers, and how as a profession, insurance, can cater for their needs in terms of both products and service."

He continued: "As such, I think a campaign like Insurance Age's Insurance Cares (#InsCares) is both timely and vital in promoting the good work the industry is doing, and helping shape best practice for those looking to raise their game."

