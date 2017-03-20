Lutine launches new business protection product

Product is available to all brokers and is designed to protect against financial impact of losing key staff.

Lutine has launched a new business protection product to help companies protect themselves from the financial impact of losing a key talent due to illness, injury or death.

Andy Coles, development director for Lutine, the specialist life division of Ryan Direct Group, said that most business continuity plans often fail to consider their key people.

He stated: "Our executive protection product can combine life, disability, critical illness and income protection cover into one policy, making it is one of the most comprehensive and flexible products in the market allowing businesses to tailor the cover to their own requirements."

According to Coles, research from Legal and General found that 40% of businesses ceased trading within a year following the loss of a key member of staff, while 63% of sole traders stopped trading immediately.

Reminder

He continued: "Given more than half of UK businesses don't have any sort of business protection in place, we believe our executive protection product is a timely reminder that it is people, not plant and machinery that make businesses successful."

Peter Blanc, group chief executive of Aston Scott, which has written the first risk, said: "We are delighted to be the first broker to test the market with Lutine on this initiative, which underscores the importance of insurance in keeping our economy going.

"Without this type of protection, business, and small business in particular, would grind to a halt."

Startups

Blanc noted that 99% of the UK's 4.9 million businesses are SMEs and that 98% have fewer than 10 employees.

He added: "In 2014, there were over 500,000 startups, and most don't think about protecting themselves.

"SME's, and the people who run them, are the engine room of the UK economy, and they need to be looked after."

Aston Scott is the first broker to start selling the product, but Lutine confirmed that it is available to all brokers.

Cover

Lutine detailed that the product includes:

• Up to £5m lump sum compensation per executive for life, permanent total disability and £1m critical illness

• Monthly income protection up to 75% of salary

• Comprehensive cover can be provided in one policy

• Offers flexibility of product purchase; a menu style proposal form makes it easy to tailor the cover to suit each client

• Clients can choose from a wide range of benefits, cover levels and waiting periods

• Cover is available for 1 to 5 years

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.