In-depth - SME: Learning a trade

From plumbers and electricians to vape shops and beauticians, some SMEs and sole traders are hard to reach, but complex and changing roles could present opportunities for brokers, writes Siân Barton

Tradesman insurance makes up a large part of the SME market. Plumbers, builders and electricians, among others, do complicated jobs which require various types of cover and their needs evolve over time.

According to Axa research, there is an issue with underinsurance and just 74% of tradesmen (who took part in the Axa survey) have business insurance – this falls to 54% for those just starting their business. The insurer’s investigations also found that 33% of sole traders do not have business insurance so there is room for brokers to grow in this area.

Richard Forrest Smith, CEO of specialist insurer ECIC, describes SME as a “very competitive market” and adds: “Brokers that succeed are the ones that have differentiated.”

A key thing for brokers is to offer additional value to clients, particularly in the larger end of SME business. “We want to work with clients who add value… the insurer needs to offer support and the right products,” Forrest Smith continues.

Old and new

Insuring SME still means brokers have to focus on the traditional heartlands, but increasingly new areas of cover need to be considered too. Rob Rees, divisional director at Trade Direct Insurance, explains the key insurance requirements of tradesmen remain:

Professional indemnity liability

Van insurance

Tools cover

Personal accident.

The industry is responding to new threats too. According to Adam Gorham, operational improvement manager from Towergate’s Oxted branch, there is cyber cover available to trades who may keep customer data on a computer, however, it isn’t something that is being taken up on a wide scale yet.

“Cyber is something that as a company we are working on but I can’t say it is something tradesmen are asking for.”

He agrees that brokers should be talking to their clients about how to assess whether they need this type of cover. “It’s an emerging market”, he adds.

Brokers need to be sure their business goes to an insurer that understands what their clients are doing Richard Forrest Smith

However, ECIC’s Forrest Smith advises that it isn’t something that has particularly impacted his own clients so far. “I haven’t seen much cyber yet,” he admits. “There is a lot of cyber cover available but we have not seen too much impact on liability. However, we are seeing an increasing need for professional indemnity insurance.”

Likewise, Trade Direct Insurance isn’t yet seeing cyber chip much into the market. Rees comments: “There will always be an argument about people getting viruses but the risk is unknown at the moment about the protection SME tradesmen need.”

Forrest Smith believes that across the sector overall things are “becoming more complex and onerous”.

“Brokers need to be sure their business goes to an insurer that understands what their clients are doing,” he adds.

Vaping: Is the insurance market keeping up? Vaping, where people ‘smoke’ e-cigarettes filled with a tobacco-based liquid instead of real cigarettes has hit the High Street in a big way in the last couple of years. It is estimated that there were 8,000 retailers in the UK in 2015. How have brokers responded? Zain Ikram, managing director, A-Z Insurance, has helped a number of vape shop clients with their cover. He explains: “Vape shops are new to the High Street and we have worked to accommodate their insurance needs. We’ve had a few locally that have sprung up and now deal with about 10 vape shops. “It’s been difficult to put insurance together for these retailers because it is a new market the insurers are not yet aware of the potential exposure. “The problem is there is not enough data available – not just insurance data but also medical data. Until there is strong evidence about what the long-term issues will be I don’t think any composite insurers will come forward. “There are other complexities to note as well. Some vape shops buy in the liquid and mix it themselves, some buy it ready-made, that leaves questions over liability. “We have found that it isn’t something the major blue chip insurers cover so we went

to MGAs who have relationships with underwriters. A couple of insurers have started to cover the risk. “Generally we can do it on a shop package policy but we have to exclude product liability. We’ve had to do a lot of education with these shops about where they stand as a retailer. “We ask them to make sure that the products they sell are covered by the manufacturer or the wholesaler. The shop owners are not always aware of their exposures and sometimes insurance comes second. “We need to tell them to ask their wholesaler or manufacturer for a certificate to prove their supplier has got product liability cover in place. “As a broker we also have to consider how regulatory changes will see the market develop. The Tobacco Products Directive which regulated e-cigarettes is about to come into force. As the market regulates better it may give insurers a desire to come in to the area.”

Price problem

Another testing factor is commoditisation and an attitude from buyers, fed in from the personal motor industry and aggregators, that cover should be bought because it costs less.

“One of the challenges is advertising based on price,” pinpoints Rees, “that has become an issue for us as a business. People want to buy on price not quality or type of cover.”

Rees concedes that not all buyers, even those online, are just looking at cost but he does believe there is a knowledge gap to address. “There is under-education about what a broker can do,” he argues.

A key issue for Gorham is limits. He explains: “It is still about the adequacy of sums insured. We’re seeing more higher limits as standard and placement can be an issue.”

Increasingly brokers also need to consider how new methods of working are changing risk profiles. Forrest Smith explains that one example is roofers using drones to assess roof damage. This takes away the risk of falling from a roof while doing the assessment but there can be problems with the operation of the drone. If they are flown badly they could crash into someone or damage property.

Insurer appetite

On the underwriting side the appetite from insurers remains competitive in SME trades. “The common names of Zurich, Covéa, Axa, etc… they all want to play in the space,” comments Rees. “It is a good space to play in.”

There have also been watershed events in insurance in recent months, such as the slashed Ogden rate and the ever-increasing Insurance Premium Tax (IPT), which have impacted the sector.

Forrest Smith reports that ECIC is seeing the discount rate change have an effect on trades with greater exposure to personal injury such as ground workers and scaffolders. “Pricing is just starting to go up,” he notes.

According to the Axa study, 38% of tradesmen have suffered a serious accident at work. This includes falling off roofs, electrical accidents and scaffolding collapse – however, only 20% have personal accident cover.

Towergate’s Michael Stephens, new business leader at Oxted, points out that, although Ogden has caused motor increases already, in commercial they have “not seen anything increase as of today”.

We go to trade shows and into offices so we understand the requirements of the trader and the risks associated with their role Adam Gorham

On IPT it looks like a cost that brokers’ clients will have to swallow. Forrest Smith remarks: “There is nothing to be done.”

However, those at the larger end of SME can look to trim additional IPT costs by retaining more risk themselves. This leads on to brokers adding value by helping clients with risk management strategies.

Forrest Smith comments: “I think brokers do need to add value in this space and risk management is an area where they can do that successfully.”

The business of health and beauty According to experts the beauty industry is changing and new technologies are evolving. These include non-surgical beauty treatments such as lip fillers or 3D liposuction. Sid Gulati, small business underwriting manager at Covéa, comments: “This is giving insurers the opportunity to reassess liability covers to accommodate these new technologies.” Nottinghamshire broker Russell Scanlan is active in the health and beauty sector and hairdressing franchise KH Hair is one of its longstanding clients. Managing director at Russell Scanlan, Bryan Banbury, explains there are many considerations if a broker is to pull together the right cover for these businesses. “Take water for example – something we take for granted but it is the lifeblood of the hairdressing industry,” he states, adding: “Any one of KH Hair’s salons simply can’t afford to not be functional and a few days without water supply could be disastrous for a franchisee.” Cyber cover is another area required by retailers in this sector as many businesses are run using computers and store customer data. “It has never been more important for the health and beauty sector to keep up to date with the correct protection and be aware of the consequences of data breaches and/or cyber crime,” Banbury remarks. Brokers must also consider how salons are using business space to take advantage of new opportunities. Gulati details: “[Another example] is the trend for some hair and beauty salons to make their premises work harder by holding events such as book launches and music events outside core business hours. “In the commercial arena, insurers are adapting to these changes and these industry developments will be reflected in their product coverage, benefits and limits.”

Meeting the market

Turning to buying channels, technology has increasingly commoditised SME insurance, especially at the micro end, but Forrest Smith warns against this route, citing the growing complexity of SME insurance needs.

Rees explains that the majority of the business he does is via e-trade “unless there is something extreme about the risk”. However the broker also uses the phone and offers a quote and buy service.

Towergate’s customers also buy online or over the telephone, according to Stephens.

“The sole traders want to [deal these ways] but bigger firms look for something more bespoke,” he explains.

Getting out to market is also essential. Gorham says: “We go to trade shows and into offices so we understand the requirements of the trader and the risks associated with their role.”

Although he doesn’t directly blame commoditisation, citing the fact that some will buy the cheapest regardless of the channel, Rees notes that underinsurance remains a problem in the trades market. A fact that highlights the importance of the broker role.

And it all comes back to managing that complexity and the importance of understanding the cover a tradesman needs. “The risks are more complex so it is important that customers do have exposure to the broker,” Forrest Smith concludes.