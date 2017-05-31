SME now and the future: Educating clients

Telling customers that their premiums are going up can be difficult, especially if you’re trying to explain the intricacies of IPT or the Ogden rate, writes Edward Murray

When the SME commercial market is hardening, how far do you go to explain the macro-economic factors behind premium increases, and can such conversations lead to better client relationships and retention rates?

Clients, particularly at the micro end of the SME market, can be cynical about rate increases. Why are insurers putting up premiums when they have a good claims history and is this just an ad hoc business decision to boost the bottom line?

But there are a number of factors impacting rates that insurers have no control over and making clients aware of these issues can give them a better understanding of what is happening in the market and why their premiums are nudging northwards.

Nick Kitchen, Zurich’s UK technical head of casualty & motor, explains: “I would point to three things. First there is the Ogden base rate cut. Second there is the low interest rate environment that insurers are operating in and this has put a real focus on making underwriting returns as investment returns are difficult to come by.

“Finally, there are the recent increases in Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) that the government has introduced.”

Ogden awareness

Commenting specifically on the change to the Ogden rate, he adds: “This took effect from 20 March and it was for all open claims and so it affects anything that is outstanding.

“We believe that claimants should get the level of protection they are entitled to following an injury, but the decision to change the discount rate so dramatically only serves to increase the cost and so the affordability of certain types of insurance.”

While the Ogden rate may be something that bigger insurance buyers are aware of, it is not something that most micro SMEs have on their radar.

This lack of understanding means it is up to brokers to explain it in terms that their clients can take on board.

Norrie Erwin, group head of integration at The County Group, says: “At the lower end of the SME market they have not heard about Ogden and you cannot even talk about it in those terms. You have to say that costs for bodily injury claims have increased significantly and there is a formula that the government oversees that has been changed.

“This is not about insurers increasing premiums to make more money, but about the level of compensation that the government says people are entitled to.”

Brokers need to be talking about the impact of Ogden when it comes to assessing indemnity limits Nick Kitchen

Erwin accepts insurers have been hit with significant and unexpected increases in cost due to the Ogden rate change. He also praises them for their efforts in educating policyholders about the issue.

He adds: “Insurers have been very proactive in terms of coming forward with the rationale behind this and trying to explain Ogden, and this is helpful.”

Paul Moors, chief executive officer at The Bollington Group, is also keen to highlight the impact of Ogden on indemnity limits within policies and believes this is an area that brokers need to focus on.

“One area which has received little press comment is public liability,” he says. “Some policies still have low limits of indemnity. A £1m claim has potentially overnight become a £2m claim – the client needs to move with this and increase their cover.”

Kitchen agrees, and he explains: “Brokers need to be talking about the impact of Ogden when it comes to assessing indemnity limits bought on casualty policies.

“We have seen examples of claims doubling in costs due to the reduction in the discount rate and that could push clients through their insured limits of indemnity.

“Brokers need to be talking to customers about this and asking whether they need to purchase increased levels of protection.”

ABI highlights impact of Ogden rate increase in very blunt terms Huw Evans, director general at the ABI, said: “Cutting the discount rate to -0.75% from 2.5% is a crazy decision by Liz Truss. Claims costs will soar, making it inevitable that there will be an increase in motor and liability premiums for millions of drivers and businesses across the UK. We estimate that up to 36 million individual and business motor insurance policies could be affected in order to over-compensate a few thousand claimants a year. To make such a significant change to the rate using a broken formula is reckless in the extreme, and shows an utter disregard for the impact this will have on consumers, businesses and the wider operation of the insurance market.”

Premium impact

In addition to Ogden, the impact of the low interest rate, rises in IPT are also outside of insurers’ control, but they have a material impact on premiums.

However, the makeup of the micro SME market means that many small business owners are susceptible to the messages from television advertising and often prioritise price above other factors.

Simon Mabb, managing director commercial insurance at Romero Insurance Brokers, comments: “In the SME market, the buyer sees a lot that goes on with television advertising in areas like motor and that has an impact on their outlook. Everyone is being told to review, look at their price, and shop around and it does make it harder to push premiums. A lot end up buying on price.”

However, in a hardening market it is not always possible to negotiate away price rises or switch carrier to get a better deal. Nor is chasing the lowest rate around the market beneficial to the client, the broker or the insurer in the long term.

The hardening market, therefore, can encourage clients to be more receptive to risk management and actively seek to improve the risk they represent.

Kitchen comments: “Risk management starts with the management of the company – if they are ordering new cars, for example, have they made sure they are fitted with autonomous emergency breaking? When they have an accident, do they immediately interview the driver and ask whether management could have played a role?”

Clients seem to weigh up the costs of risk management services against the saving of premium, in a relatively short-term way Paul Moors

Risk management role

The potential impact on company owners and directors is an important one for brokers to underline, and is something they can emphasise to clients when seeking to create a more advisory, risk management based relationship with their clients.

Mabb says: “It is not just the accident frequency, it is the potential that it could affect your business. If you know someone constantly speeds or is a poor driver, and you have not done anything about it, then you could be culpable as a director.”

While relationships built around risk management programmes deliver better retention rates for brokers, many SME clients still calculate the value of risk management on the reduction in premium it creates.

Moors accepts this is an issue and he expands on the topic: “Clients seem to weigh up the costs of risk management services against the saving of premium, in a relatively short-term way.

“For smaller/micro SME cases – is it applicable, is it relevant? Insurers do not seem to offer incentives and reduced premiums for better risk management for the micro SMEs.”

As such, Moors believes the challenge is to offer SME clients a service they value in the short term. “Clients still want to enjoy good customer service,” he states. “They want to speak to a person who understands them and their needs.”

Adding: “This helps retention rather than risk management. Risk management does assist retention of the more complex commercial cases where there is greater need for continuity planning and loss prevention.”

Educating clients on the backdrop to the hardening market may not be easy, but it will help to create transparency in how insurers calculate their rates. It should also help to ensure there is a greater focus on service and risk management that will benefit all stakeholders.