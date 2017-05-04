InsurTech Futures: Lloyd’s of London fails to insure future with delay in technology take-up

Inefficient processes and a lack of understanding and deployment of technological solutions are holding Lloyd's back, writes Daniel Golding, director of financial services at Baringa.

One of the great strengths of Lloyd’s of London is tradition. But this is also what’s holding it back.

Rising from the ashes of the Great Fire of 1666, the London Market has grown to dominate the global insurance landscape. Covering an ecosystem of hundreds of firms, employing tens of thousands of people, and servicing gross written premiums of over £60bn, Lloyd’s has consistently operated at the vanguard of commercial risk transfer solutions.

However, conditions have been challenging in recent years.

With excess capital in the market, almost a decade of depressed investment returns and spiralling operating costs, insurance as a business is becoming less profitable. Add to this increased regulatory pressure, uncertainty over Brexit and disruption from new market entrants, and firms face battles on all fronts.

As other industries are learning, a proactive response is key to survival in a digital world.

Roadblocks

In a recent study, Baringa found that across the market inefficient processes, and a lack of understanding and deployment of technological solutions, are putting roadblocks in the way of creating a business model fit for the 21st century.

Our findings reveal that less than 50% of respondents use business intelligence tools to report or analyse data, and instead rely on manual processes. Barely a third are considering the use of robotics to assist with data processing, cleansing, validation or administration.

Unsurprisingly, over 80% say there is too little experience of cutting-edge technologies, and too few skills and resources, to move towards truly embracing technological capabilities.

The London Market is not only struggling to embrace the new digital paradigm but is, in some cases, actively opposing it.

Firms are relying on tradition and, in so doing, missing out on the direct benefits of digital tools and processes, while passing over opportunity costs if resources were redeployed elsewhere within the business. For automation need not mean the death of human capital.

Evolutionary

At a market-wide level, a similar trend can be observed.

Although the proposals to modernise the London Market via the London Market Group Target Operating Model (TOM) are going some way to improve data capturing and share non-competitive tasks, these are more evolutionary than revolutionary.

As new technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning emerge, with practical insurance applications, Lloyd’s USP as an innovator will start to be eroded … and quickly.

It will be interesting to see how much of the MoneySuperMarket.com strategy the new Lloyd’s chairman, Bruce Carnegie-Brown, brings from his previous job.

In the meantime, firms must be brave and embrace technology as a means to continuing the only tradition that really matters: that Lloyd’s should remain the oldest and largest insurance market in the world.

Daniel Golding is director, financial services at management consultancy Baringa.