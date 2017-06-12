Transactor passes Biba software house review

The review was prompted by SSP's failures last year.

Insurance software provider Transactor Global Solutions (TGSL) has passed the system resilience review conducted by NCC Group on behalf of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba).

The review of software houses was triggered after the outage at SSP in August last year which affected hundreds of brokers and left many unable to work normally for weeks.

According to the software house, NCC Group conducted a thorough assessment of its policies, procedures and working practices, aiming to measure the organisation’s approach to IT security and judge its ability to prevent and recover from issues such as service outages and cyberattacks.

Ian Blakesley, chief information officer at Transactor, said that passing the assessment, along with its newly obtained ISO 27001 certification “demonstrates our commitment to IT security”.

Responsibility

Blakesley added: “Following the recent malware attacks, high profile data leaks and service outages, security has rarely been higher on the agenda for many business leaders and as a software provider we believe we have an inherent responsibility to lead the way in this area.

“TGSL has always prioritised investment in technology and for our latest software, Version 7, we completed a thorough review of our systems, adopting new features such as the Microsoft Azure technology stack to ensure system stability.

He continue: “We’ve long championed the use of cloud technology and work with trusted hosting providers to ensure client data is kept secure.

“We are proud of the resilient infrastructure on which our platforms and systems are hosted, so it is reassuring to receive this independent validation from Biba.

According to Blakesley, the software house will continue to conduct regular reviews of its IT security over the coming months and years.

Open GI and Applied Systems have also passed the review, as well as Acturis and SSP.

