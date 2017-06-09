Acturis passes Biba software house review

Theo Duchen hails track record of resilience and investment in infrastructure.

Acturis has confirmed that it has passed the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) Broker Supplier Resilience Review.

The assessment was carried out by the NCC Group.

The review of software houses was triggered after the outage at SSP in August last year which affected hundreds of brokers and left many unable to work normally for weeks.

Theo Duchen, co-CEO of Acturis commented: “Being a Software as a Service provider from day one, Acturis have always held system resilience as one of its highest priorities.

“Over 15 years of service, we have a proven track record of resilience and unrivalled system availability.

“We are audited on a regular basis by many of our customers and partners and we conduct our own independent penetration tests and full business continuity tests.”

Development

He concluded: “The confirmation of passing the Biba assessment ticks another box, recognising our investment in our infrastructure and system development.”

SSP announced in May that they had passed the test.

This followed on from announcements in April by Open GI and Applied Systems that they had completed the review successfully.

