InsurTech Futures: Neos secures investment from Aviva Ventures and Munich Re

Connected home InsurTech start-up to accelerate growth using £5m investment.

Connected home insurer Neos has secured a £5m series A investment led by Aviva Ventures together with partner Munich Re.

The InsurTech start-up, which offers a home insurance product that uses smart home technology to proactively protect homes from fire, water damage and theft, stated that the investment would accelerate its growth.

The company was founded in 2015 by former MoreThan director Matt Poll and home automation expert Krystian Zajac.

Partnership

The start-up also noted that the investment represents a key set of strategic partnerships, which will see Munich Re providing underwriting capacity to Neos through a managing general agent (MGA) agreement, and Aviva Ventures securing access to the Neos IoT platform.

In October last year, former Ageas CEO Barry Smith joined the board of Neos as chairman, while former RSA managing director Steve Broughton joined as a non-executive director.

The business is also backed by former England footballer and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

Future

Poll commented: “We’ve built a completely new type of home insurance product. Never before have we seen an insurance company offer to proactively protect your home from the threats of water, fire and theft.

“The investment and strategic partnership from two respected insurance brands, Aviva and Munich Re, cements our belief that what we’re doing is the future of insurance, given their leadership in innovation.”

He continued: “When you combine this with our distribution partnership with Zoopla (ZPG), and underwriting support via Hiscox, we’re excited about the benefits we will be bringing to consumers at full market launch later this year, through positively disrupting the market.”

Disruption

Ben Luckett, managing director for Aviva Ventures added: “Investments are all about talent, future, and disrupting the status quo.

“Our involvement in Neos reflects all of these three elements, surrounded by great technology delivering a great purpose. I am very excited about the opportunities that this investment presents and how we can move focus to making a real impact in people’s lives, from fixing to preventing the bad things happening.”

Andrew Rear from Digital Partners, the Munich Re business dedicated to new digital propositions stated: “Neos is defining the standards for the future home insurance industry in the UK.

“By putting smart sensors into the home and alerting the owner on their smartphone, Neos enables issues to be addressed before they become bigger problems.”

He concluded: “Detecting a leak early is a much smaller problem than coming home to a big flood. It’s a clever proposition which will have an impact on the wider insurance industry.”

