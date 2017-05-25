Harvey Pettitt moving to Open GI from SSP

Broker was with with the technology company for 15 years.

Harvey Pettits & Partners is set to go live on Open GI late next month.



Established in 1974, the Shropshire-based broker will leave rival software house SSP in June.



Mary Pettitt, partner at the broker, explained that the move was partly to do SSP’s “lack of communication and the reoccurring system outages”.



“We looked at all the [software houses] but Open GI had the best fit with our insurer panel,” continued Pettitt.

“I also spoke with a few people in the office about various systems and [I understood that] ... they just seemed to tick all the boxes really.”



Savings

Pettitt said the broker, which delivers both business and personal insurance, was with SSP for over 15 years.



But she stated that the firm was keen to move and Pettitt noted that since the major SSP outage last August, which left 306 brokers offline for as long as three weeks, the broker has not “got back in to the state that we were before [the incident occurred] ”.



“The way [SSP] has treated us has been appalling and they are expensive,” Pettitt said, adding that: “Open GI has been more competitive for us than SSP and I’m hoping to make savings.”



Live

In response, an Open GI spokesperson confirmed to Insurance Age that the broker had signed a new contract with the software house and was moving systems.



“They’ve [Harvey Pettitt] had their training with us, they are not live yet but they are going through the process of becoming live.



“We have equipped them with a full cloud-based system which allows them to do personal and commercial lines trading.”

