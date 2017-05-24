InsurTech Futures: Regulation in InsurTech needs to change, says Aviva's Wilson

Aviva group CEO says there's room for brokers as technology evolves.

Aviva group chief executive officer Mark Wilson has said that the regulatory system in the InsurTech space needs to be fundamentally transformed.

According to Wilson, the provider is working with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to work out what regulation in the InsurTech sector needs to look like.

Aviva set up its tech ‘garage’ in London’s Shoreditch in 2015, and Wilson explained that the digital hub had been created to take its innovation division out of the existing business to be able to move quicker and attract the right talent.

“Insurance is one of the last industries to be disrupted,” he continued. “We’re trying to change the insurance industry.”

Brokers

Aviva is currently piloting its Ask It Never initiative, which aims to eliminate the need to ask customers questions by using big data.

According to the insurer, the system is being trialled with some of its existing home insurance customers through its online portal MyAviva.

Wilson, who was wearing jeans, explained that the provider had previously asked the same questions several times, and the idea behind Ask It Never was to cut out the question asking process to simplify the customer journey.

However, he added that the initiative had not been created to eliminate the role of the broker.

“I’m not saying there’s not room for brokers,” he noted. “Our technology can be used by them to make their jobs easier as well.”

GDPR

In a year from now the GDPR will have replaced the Data Protection Act and Wilson acknowledged that this could have an impact on the way customer data is used, however he was not worried that it would stop the insurer from using Ask It Never.

“The data we have is for us and for the customer’s benefit,” he highlighted. “We won’t sell data to any other party.”

