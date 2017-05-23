SSP passes Biba's software assessment

The review was prompted by SSP failures last year.

SSP has confirmed that it has successfully completed and passed the British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) Broker Supplier Resilience Assessment visit.



The review, conducted by consultancy NCC Group, was prompted by failures at SSP last year which left some brokers unable to work normally for weeks.

Adrian Coupland, customer and marketing managing director, said: "We have always welcomed the increased scrutiny of software houses by Biba, and worked openly and co-operatively with NCC Group to ensure the assessor could review all our relevant policies, procedures and operations.

Priority

"Our priority and focus is on delivering a first class service to our customers, and we won't rest until they tell us this is the case,” continued Coupland.

“We have invested heavily in enhancing our technology and resources to provide market-leading levels of service, and are committed to building any learnings from the audit into the way we operate as we continue to strive for excellence.”



Applied Systems and Open GI have both separately announced that they too passed Biba's review into the robustness of software houses.

News of SSP's success in the resilience assessment followed reports that SSP users had experienced further issues with the Pure platform earlier this month.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.