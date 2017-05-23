SSP outage highlights importance of business continuity planning

Latest incident arose due to SSP making adjustments to embed new clients onto its new data centre, it said.

SSP’s latest incident has highlighted again that brokers should bolster their business continuity plans to ward off IT threats.



Last Tuesday (16 May) the software house suffered from a connectivity issue which affected its Pure Broking platform for nearly a full working day.

The outage, which SSP told Insurance Age occurred when it was making adjustments to embed new clients onto its new data centre, also raised questions from brokers on the quality of SSP’s infrastructure.



Ian Mantel, from Manor Insurance, said: “Yes, business continuity is important. It is up to us to make sure we have a robust system and ultimately we have the option of going elsewhere.”

He said he fully understood the Financial Conduct’s Authority’s “point that we brokers need to ensure we are dealing with reputable firms that can look after us”.

Patience

Another broker, who requested not to be named, stated: “This [outage] doesn’t help, clients have lost patience and are laughing at us.



“It’s hard advising them on the importance of business continuity when our own business continuity plan from an IT perspective is failing.”

Alex Jewett, company director at Blackrock Insurance Services, who complained that a third of her office could not operate adequately during last week's outage, said: “It’s the same old story with SSP… during the latter end of the week the service was slower than usual.”

Improvements

In response, an SSP spokesperson said: “[The connectivity issue] was resolved on Tuesday [16th], however, our helpdesk continued to provide support to a small number of customers during the week.

“Providing a reliable service to our all our customers is our number one priority and we’ve been working very hard to make improvements.



“As part of this, we’ve implemented extensive operational monitoring facilities so we can be as proactive as possible in the management of our service to customers.



“Brokers can also log issues directly in our service portal and follow up with their account manager directly. We recently successfully completed the Biba Broker Supplier Resilience Assessment which is testament to the progress we have made."

They concluded: “We are grateful for the continuing support of customers, particularly those who have been frustrated by any disruption.”



SSP encountered several system failures earlier this year in the Pure package following a string of complaints into its performance in 2016.

Last year's outage started in August and left 306 brokers offline for as long as three weeks.



