PIB appoints Ignite for personal lines software

Ignite Insurance Systems, an insurance software provider, has been appointed by PIB Group as its new broking systems provider for some personal lines business.

A statement noted that Ignite will provide PIB with a digital platform encompassing over 150,000 personal lines policyholders as well as providing “future-proofed technology solutions to support PIB’s strategic growth objectives”.

PIB confirmed that Ignite will not replace Acturis as its software provider but will be used as a core broking system for high volume, web-based, personal lines business.

PIB chief operating officer Tim Philip explained to Insurance Age that Acturis remains a key partner and will still do some personal lines business with the group along with acting as provider for commercial lines.

The consolidator stated that it will use Ignite’s web-based system to replace a number of other existing broker trading platforms.

Efficiency

The statement from PIB read: “Ignite provides significant operational and underwriting efficiency improvements. Operating on a single shared code base platform, Ignite will enable PIB to launch new products, reach new distribution channels and adapt pricing quickly and efficiently, compared to other platforms.”

Philip commented: “Our organic and selective acquisition growth strategy focuses on delivering enhanced services to our expanding client base.

"To support this, we needed a partner who could provide a scalable and responsive trading platform for high volume personal lines business. Ignite understands this and has delivered a solution that provides us with the competitive advantage we need.”

Acquisitions

PIB has made a number of recent acquisitions of specialist brokers such as Fish Insurance and Thistle. Philip advised that PIB would be implementing the Ignite platform within parts of these businesses.

John Garrard, managing director of Fish added: “We are hugely excited about the possibilities that Ignite offers us a business. This major systems upgrade is a boost for our staff and the ambitious growth plans we’ve not been able to do until now. We look forward to going live with the new system in coming months.”

