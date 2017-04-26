Meet the techies: Iain Harper

Iain Harper, chief executive of InMyBag tells us why underwriters should be worried about InsurTech while brokers should see opportunities.

What is your company doing in the InsurTech space?

InMyBag is for freelancers and mobile professionals who now make up nearly 20% of the workforce. These are people who literally carry their businesses in their bags.

They are totally reliant on devices like laptops and phones, so if something happens they need rapid recovery.

We've spent a lot of time building the capability to get most customers back up and running within a few hours. Our approach is to trust customers, treat them like individuals and be there for them when they really need us.



How do you think InsurTech will affect broking in the next five years?

The cost of the technology needed to take a product to market has come down significantly, so that means it's only going to get easier for upstarts to spot an opportunity others have missed and quickly build loyalty and market share.



Should brokers be worried about how InsurTech could disrupt the market?

Far from it, I think underwriters are the ones that should be worried. Good brokers that embrace digital methods have a huge opportunity to own the customer relationship and the data that comes from that which is the part of the value chain that really matters.

Ultimately it's the underwriting that then becomes commoditised and replaceable.



How can brokers take advantage of InsurTech?

If you take personal lines, there's no historical correlation between size and profitability.

This creates a great opportunity for nimble, digitally savvy brokers to be highly profitable and successful.