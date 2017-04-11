InsurTech Futures: The rise of the machines

Red Crake's Ed Pugh tells us how brokers can cut costs by using software systems to automate repetitive processes.

In December, Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned that half of the UK's workforce could be replaced by robots or computers in the coming years. In the insurance industry, we’ve recently seen Aviva asking its staff if a robot could better perform their job in a bid to increase its competitiveness in our increasingly digital world.

This isn’t just an issue that impacts on large insurers. Specialist brokers and smaller MGAs often find themselves trapped in manual processes such as rekeying information into multiple systems or manually generating documents and reconciling payments.

If your business is significantly more expensive to run than a similar competitor, there is no good outcome in the long run. At best the Christmas Party will always be a low budget event, in the worst-case scenario you could go out of business.

Forward-thinking

Using software systems to undertake repetitive processes makes good business sense: you can free staff up from mundane tasks, improve customer experience and gain a cost advantage over less forward-thinking competitors.

There are a multitude of individual processes that can be automated. Here are 3 common ones:

Self-service portals can allow your customers to do routine things for themselves, such as downloading documents, upgrading their cover or even renewing their policies. This isn’t just about the generating cost savings – there’s a generation of consumers out there who expect to be able to interact with you in this way.

Does the 80/20 rule apply to your customer portfolio (with 80% of the work being generated by 20% of your premium)? If so, you should look at automating the processes that set up and maintain lower value policies. A smaller proportion of larger or more complex risks could drop out into a workflow so that a trained member of staff can review them and make a quick decision. You then hand it back to your software system to issue the documentation and take payment.

Are your payment processes taking up a lot of time? A surprising amount of insurance businesses still manually reconcile payments, or manually set up direct debits. It doesn’t have to be that way. A modern policy admin system will connect with third party payment systems and automate pretty much all your low-level accounting. Payments can be taken and reconciled and direct debit schedules adjusted, all while you sleep comfortably in your bed.

Efficiency

None of this is the sexy end of insurtech, but a combination of boring efficiency gains could have an exciting effect on your bottom line.

The good news is that the modern policy administration systems capable of delivering these efficiencies are now more affordable than ever. No longer is this the preserve of the big players with large IT budgets.

When you add up the financial benefits of improving your customer experience and saving time, you might find that investment involved in moving to a modern system gets paid back much more quickly than you think.

Ed Pugh is the sales and marketing director at Red Crake.