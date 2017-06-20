The consultation on PPI cost the FCA over £473,000

Regulator notes that £3.2m of the £42.2m consumer communications campaign budget has been spent so far.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) spent £473,293 on the consultation on payment protection insurance (PPI).

According to a Freedom of Information request conducted by Insurance Age, this figure is made up of external costs, where just under half were costs for legal advice on the consultation.

The regulator declined to give details on the total cost of the consultation including internal costs.

Staff

It stated: “The vast majority of internal costs relating to the consultation were staff costs.

“However, as the staff involved in the consultation also concurrently work on other issues, it is not possible to provide an accurate estimate of the internal costs incurred by the FCA on its consultation on payment protection insurance.”

Feedback

The regulator published a consultation paper in August 2016 asking for feedback on a range of issues including on proposals for rules and guidance on a deadline for PPI complaints.

After receiving a large amount of feedback, the FCA later delayed its decision on the proposals.

In March this year, the watchdog set the end point for the PPI scandal with a deadline for complaints on 29 August 2019.

Campaign

In addition, the FCA launched a two-year campaign to encourage customers to decide whether to act about PPI before the deadline kicks in.

According to the regulator the total budget for the consumer communications campaign, as previously announced, is £42.2m to cover costs including research, advertising, production, agency fees, website, helpline, staff costs and VAT.

As at 30 April 2017, the costs incurred on the campaign so far were £3.2m.

The watchdog further detailed that the campaign aimed to raise awareness of the complaints deadline; provide information on how customers can check whether they had PPI; clarify the mis-selling issue; explain how to make a complaint and sign-post consumers to appropriate help.

When the budget was first confirmed the FCA detailed that it would be recovered by a fee levied on 18 firms, with each contributing in proportion to their respective level of reported PPI complaints in the period 1 August 2009 to 31 August 2015.

