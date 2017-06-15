InsurTech Futures: Five insurance companies in FCA's second innovation sandbox cohort

Twenty four firms selected by the regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has unveiled the list of firms that were successful in their applications for the second cohort of its regulatory sandbox.

Five of the 24 firms that are ready to begin testing shortly are doing projects focused on the insurance sector.

In the first round of the project, which started in November 2016, only one insurance organisation took part.

The regulator advised that the sandbox allows businesses to test innovative products, services, business models and delivery mechanisms in a live environment, while ensuring that customers are appropriately protected.

It is part of Project Innovate, an initiative that was launched in 2014 to promote competition in the interest of consumers.

The five insurance businesses were described as:

Canlon – An insurance policy that saves a portion of the net premium to reimburse policyholders if a claim is not made;

FloodFlash – It provides event-based flood insurance, even in high-risk areas. Customers receive a pre-agreed settlement as soon as the company’s sensor detects that flood waters have exceeded a certain depth;

Insure A Thing – An alternative insurance business model where the consumer makes payments at the end of the month, based on the exact cost of claims settled during that period;

Nimbla – It provides flexible trade credit insurance and credit and invoice management tools to UK SMEs, via an online platform;

AssetVault - It enables consumers to catalogue all of their assets in a secure online register and better understand their total value. AssetVault then works with insurance providers to protect the consumer and their assets with appropriate insurance products.

Competition

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: “The sandbox continues to grow in popularity and it is particularly encouraging that both the number of firms applying and accepted for testing has increased in cohort two.

“That means more innovative firms, trialling more innovative propositions to bring to the market. This is an important part of the FCA’s commitment to promoting innovation and competition in the markets we regulate.”

The FCA stated that it had received 77 submissions for the second phase of the regulatory sandbox, which is more than the 69 that applied for cohort one.

Some 31 applications met the sandbox eligibility criteria and were accepted to develop towards testing.

The watchdog also confirmed that it is accepting applications from firms to be part of the third sandbox phase. Firms have until 31 July 2017 to apply.

