Firms received 3.04m complaints in second half of 2016, says FCA

Regulator states PPI is still most complained about product.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stated that 3.04m complaints were reported by firms in the second half of 2016.

The regulator published data on the number of complaints reported, highlighting that it is higher than previous reporting periods because of new rules which came into force on 30 June 2016.

According to the watchdog the data reflected that under the new rules financial services firms have longer to resolve complaints less formally.

Firms now have three days to address a complaint to a consumer's satisfaction this is up from the previous next business day time limit.

PPI

Payment protection insurance (PPI) was the most complained about product, with a total of 895,000 complaints.

Excluding PPI, the number of complaints was 2.15m.

The FCA stated that the total redress paid to consumers during the six month period was £1.9bn.

When all redress payments related to PPI are excluded, the redress figure was about £300m during the same time period.

Insurance Age has previously reported that the FCA has set an end point for the PPI scandal with a deadline for complaints on 29 August 2019.

Concerns

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition, said: “Consumers want a simple way to complain that does not leave them out of pocket. And they want to be assured that their concerns will be dealt with fairly and quickly.

“These data will provide us with improved intelligence on complaints including new detailed data to show where industry is potentially failing consumers at product level.”

