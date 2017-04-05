Secret FCA warnings issued to brokers revealed

The regulator confirmed that 18 senior broking executives received private warnings between 2011 and 2017 compared to one insurer boss.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted that 18 broker bosses were reprimanded via private warning between 2011 and 2017, Insurance Age can reveal.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request showed that over the same time period only one insurer boss received a private warning.

According to the FCA website private warnings are “a more serious form of reprimand than would usually be made in the course of ongoing supervisory correspondence”.

They are generally used as an enforcement tool and, while it does not determine if a person has breached FCA rules, these warnings do go on to form part of their compliance history.

Senior executive

In 2016, one broker executive received a private warning compared to three in 2015.

No insurer chiefs were reprimanded via private warning in either 2015 or 2016.

The FCA advised that it interpreted “senior executive” of a firm carrying out general insurance intermediation/provision - as a person holding an FCA SIF function at a relevant firm at the time the private warning was given

Review

The regulator is currently reviewing its policy on private warnings within its 'Our Future Mission' consultation.

It is asking if private warnings are consistent with its aim to be more transparent.

The regulator stated in the consultation document: “Given our desire to be more transparent we will review use of ‘private warnings’. A private warning does not provide a determination that a breach has occurred and may give the impression that fair process has not been followed.

“Equally, many firms may appreciate that ‘private warnings’ offer a quick and clear resolution to concerns which can be achieved more quickly than a full investigation.”

It continued: “Our judgements should provide a line in the sand while helping to educate the market about our expectations of firms complying with the Handbook.”

