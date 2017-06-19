Travelers adds management liability to e-trade platform

The insurer said brokers can get quotes in four steps for various management liabilities.

Travelers has introduced management liability to its My Travelers e-trade platform in a move that it says will enable brokers to get quotes and bind coverage in four steps.

The cover available comprises D&O liability, employment practices liability, pension trustees liability and commercial crime coverage.

Travelers also stated that the system gives brokers built-in support through a live chat function that connects directly to the underwriters, step-by-step video demos, answers to common questions and tips that make the transaction easy and efficient.

Speed

Jon Davies, voce president of bond and specialty insurance at the provider commented: “Through additional resources, better service and improved processes, we are constantly focused on enhancing the broker experience so they can deliver the best proposition to customers faster than ever before.

“Our management liability package was developed based on broker insights in order to help them meet the changing demands of the market.”

The four-step quoting process includes an initial search that will preload a large amount of customer information for the broker, who is then required to confirm information, coverage selection and start dates. A final step binds the coverage.

The insurer said that additional features of the Management Liability Package enable brokers to:

Generate multiple quotes in a few clicks.

Save as they go and amend information at any time.

Choose from multiple limit options.

Copy and paste quotes from the online tool into other documents.

Create multiple quote options and bind only the parts the client needs.

