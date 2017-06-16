One Broker launches building warranty scheme

Product to be wholesaled to brokers and distributed direct to commercial clients.

The One Broker Group has launched a new building warranty scheme for property developers.

The product will be distributed via two channels, the wholesale route and direct to commercial clients, the broker confirmed.



One Broker detailed that the product provides a range of different warranties for: commercial, new home, completed home, social housing, conversion warranties, self-build and mixed developments.



It added that there would be a phased roll-out of schemes, starting with commercial warranties this month.



Budgeting

The offering includes a “quick quote facility” where clients can obtain a premium figure to help them with budgeting for the project. There is no minimum and maximum premium.



“We are taking a more innovative approach to a building warranty," One Broker CEO Robin Plaster said.

"We’ve tried to build a market leading product in the sense that with the exception of completed housing, which is 10 years, all the other warranties are a standard 12 years."



He concluded: “We aim to build this product into a top four warranty in the UK in the next five years.”



