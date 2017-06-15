Markel launches creative and media professions policy

Product targets freelance professionals and start-ups, as well as larger media businesses.

Markel has launched a creative and media policy to meet the needs of the rapidly growing media and creative industries.



The package policy provides a wide range of covers to a broad selection of businesses in the sector, the insurer said.

According to Markel payment disputes are common amongst many creative and media industries. As such the policy will provide access to a free debt recovery helpline, provided by solicitors DWF.



Additionally, policyholders will have access to advice on the realities of litigation and options to proceed when the business is faced with problems recovering outstanding fees from a customer, it said.

Listened

Liam Greene, technical line manager, professional and management risks, commented: “We listened to broker feedback and, as a result, created an accessible product, with the ability to cater for the wide spectrum of media activities that exist today.



“Our new product is relevant for freelance professionals and start-ups, as well as larger media businesses who require more bespoke underwriting and risk management.”



Included in the policy is combined wordings for liability, property, cyber and D&O, providing robust protection under a single policy in one transaction.



It also brings together a mandatory professional liability section.



