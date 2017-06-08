RSA targets contractors with product refresh

Insurer says it is also interested in talking to brokers about potential scheme deals and opportunities.

RSA has launched an enhanced contractors plant product which it said was its “widest ever open market coverage” for all types of construction plant and machinery.



The provider highlighted that it had refreshed the product's list of features and that it also provides a flexible underwriting solution that can be tailored to customers.



It listed that the policy now offers new for old cover for items up to two years old and the cost of temporary hire of replacement equipment until damaged property has been repaired or replaced.



Available cover also includes up to £25,000 for property which has become immobilised, loss of fuel from bowsers and the cost of draining and cleaning fuel tanks following incorrect fuelling and the cost of any subsequent damage.



Opportunities

“In response to brokers’ needs, RSA has refreshed its contractors plant product to ensure it offers wider protection for our customers anywhere in the UK, supported by more flexible cover options and enhanced risk eligibility,” a spokesperson said.



According to the company there will be regional teams of expert underwriters located across the UK.

The insurer added that it was also interested in talking to brokers about potential scheme deals and opportunities.



It concluded: “Working together, we can build competitive solutions that meet the needs of both you and your customers.”

