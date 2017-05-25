NMU launches marine trade product

The organisation took the broker sourced book of business from its sister company Groves John & Westrup.

Insurer NMU launched a marine trade product at the Biba conference in Manchester earlier this month.

The firm explained that the launch followed a strategic review of the business by parent company Munich Re.

This led to the marine trade book of business being transferred to NMU’s from sister company Groves John & Westrup (GJW) as of 1 January 2017.

Core business

A statement confirmed that GJW will continue to focus on its more traditional, core business of direct yacht and pleasure craft risks.

David Perfect, NMU CEO and former CEO of GJW commented: “Marine trade adds to our ever expanding product portfolio. It will be business as usual for clients of the existing book of business, with NMU providing the usual high levels of service expected by our customers.

“New brokers to NMU will of course benefit from the ability to access our full range of products, whilst our existing distribution network can add Marine Trade to their list of NMU offerings.”

