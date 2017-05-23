Alpha Underwriting and Building Block team up to offer caravan insurance
The product will initially be distributed through broker panels and networks.
Alpha Underwriting has teamed up with Malta-based Building Block PCC to offer caravan insurance to the UK broking market and direct to consumers.
Distribution will be initially through broker panels and networks, said Mark Allen, Alpha managing director.
Allen continued: “The product will give UK and temporary overseas cover, with maximum liability limits of £2m.”
Paul Brierley, Building Block chief executive officer, said the EU insurer will provide capacity to underwrite the product.
Disciplined
“We intend to deliver a disciplined and structured book of business,” added Brierley.
“Policies will initially be sold to brokers, as well as accommodating scheme business for brokers who want to transfer existing books, or have plans to launch a caravan schemes product.”
According to Building Block the UK caravan industry generates £250m insurance gross written premium annually.
The partnership follows a previous announcement earlier this year that the two firms had signed a deal to distribute a new pet insurance product.
