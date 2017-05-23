Aviva stakes claim to industry first with BI calculator and enhanced cover combination

Insurer's research shows that two-thirds of SME customers only take out business interruption cover for 12 months or less.

Aviva has claimed to have delivered an industry first with the launch of a business interruption (BI) calculator for SMEs twinned with a promise on tackling underinsurance.

NIG released a business interruption calculator dealing with sums insured and indemnity periods in September last year.

However, Aviva detailed that through using its calculator brokers and SME customers will be able to assess the level of insured profit required and the appropriate indemnity period and would receive enhanced cover limits free of charge to help them avoid underinsurance.

The offer is for businesses with a turnover of up to £25m annually.

Enhancements

The provider listed that the enhanced cover includes an additional 12 months indemnity period and proportionate increase in the sum insured over and above those recommended by the calculator and removes the ‘average provision’ in the policy.

Furthermore Aviva’s declaration linked cover has also been enhanced to now offer 150% limit.

According to the insurer, its research across over 20,000 SME policyholders showed that around two thirds of businesses only take out business interruption cover for 12 months or less.

Layer

Gareth Hemming, director of SME commercial at Aviva, said: “We know how important it is for businesses to have the right level of cover that performs as they would expect should they need to make a claim.

“We also know that calculating the right amount of cover can be complicated but we are about to change that.

“Our business interruption calculator is the first of its kind designed to help brokers ensure the customer has the right cover limits and indemnity period. In addition where customers insure for the amounts suggested we will adjust the terms and conditions, free of charge, to provide an extra layer of security against the unexpected.”

He concluded: “We are committed to abolishing underinsurance for our customers and we know this calculator is a great tool to support that ambition.”

