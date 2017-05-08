MS Amlin launches etrade minifleet product

MS Amlin, the specialist global insurer, has made a mini fleet product available through the Acturis e-trading platform. MS Amlin explained that the mini fleet product has been designed specifically for clients with fleets of 3 to 20 vehicles, and gives brokers the ability to bind cover for more than 2,000 trades across a wide range of industries in the UK. According to the insurer this follows the launch of both UK commercial combined and property owners last year, and is part of a wider