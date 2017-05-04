Biba launches leisure scheme with Jackson Lee Underwriting

Trade body strikes second deal with firm following on from GAP insurance relationship.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has launched a leisure scheme for its members through Jackson Lee Underwriting.

According to the trade body, the scheme provides brokers with access to a range of leisure insurance products with ‘A’ rated capacity for caravans, camera, cycle and fishing equipment.

Biba highlighted that the new product will offer “a number of exclusive features and benefits” and claimed this would include cover that is not available under many home and contents policies such as public liability and personal accident cover.

It added that Jackson Lee Underwriting will provide marketing and training support across the suite of products.

The two organisations first partnered on GAP insurance in 2012 and renewed that arrangement last year.

Opportunity

Mike Hallam, BIBA’s Head of Technical Services, commented: “Leisure insurance has been a missed opportunity for some brokers who have not had sufficient volumes to meet the minimum requirements of some leisure insurers.

“This new scheme will level the playing field and give brokers access to the products they need to tap into this market which is seeing significant growth and further strengthen relationships with their customers.”

Commitment

Nick Mohan, joint managing director at Jackson Lee added: “We’re very excited to have been approved by Biba for the second time to provide a specialist scheme to its members.

“Biba approval is recognition of our commitment to the quality of our products and services and our expertise in developing niche insurance.”

