Willis and AIG launches cyber product for global airlines

Product is tailored to cover cyber exposure affecting the airline industry.

Willis Towers Watson has introduced CyFly, an insurance solution specifically tailored to cover cyber exposure affecting the airline industry.

CyFly was developed in close collaboration with AIG, Willis Towers Watson said in a statement.

It added that CyFly covers a broad range of technology and non-technology providers such as global distribution systems, baggage processing, aircraft maintenance, fuelling and catering and airport security.

According to Willis Towers Watson, CyFly includes the following coverages specific to the airline market:

Extension of business interruption referable to third parties. Airlines rely on a myriad of third party services to provide continuity of service. In off-the-shelf cyber insurance policies, such third parties’ networks aren’t brought within the scope of network business interruption.

Business interruption cover is often limited to IT service providers only. CyFly offers cover in respect of a broad range of technology and non-technology providers such as global distribution systems, baggage processing, aircraft maintenance, fuelling and catering and airport security.

Network business interruption cover at a pre-agreed minimum value per flight cancellation and claims preparation costs cover

Cover for aviation regulatory fines and compensation in relation to specific cyber incidents.

John Rooley, chief executive office, Willis Towers Watson global aerospace, said: “The launch of CyFly is a defining moment for the aviation industry in terms of the approach to cyber risk within an enterprise risk management framework and we are extremely excited to play our part in that."

Chris Burgess, AIG’s UK Head of Cyber added: “We’re delighted to be working with Willis Towers Watson on this product that has been developed specifically for the airline industry, capitalising on AIG’s expertise and product range in cyber and in line with our commitment to collaborating with our partners to create industry specific products.”



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.