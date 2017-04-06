Plum launches high net worth home cyber cover

MGA says policy is designed to cover and support private clients exposed to cyber fraud.

Managing general agent Plum has launched Home Cyber which it described as the first cyber and data risks cover to be embedded within high net worth (HNW) and mid net worth (MNW) home insurance products in the UK.

Underwritten by HSB Engineering Insurance, the policy covers a range of system, online crime, fraud and liability exposures.



According to the MGA these include losses resulting from damage to home computer systems, identity theft, telephone hacking, cyber ransom and the costs relating to social media defamation and product disparagement claims.



In addition, cover will also provide access to specific support services including representation and advice by legal professionals, public relations guidance and advice, noted Plum.



It also offers identity theft resolution services, IT forensic specialists, data restoration support and a specialist 24 hour claims helpline.

Cyber criminals

Emma Bennett, head of private client at Plum, said: “Cyber criminals and fraudsters are increasingly targeting HNW and MNW individuals with sophisticated ransomware and cyber fraud attacks.

“Brokers have recognised this and are looking for dedicated cover and support for their private clients to address cyber exposures.”



She continued: “Home Cyber directly responds to this demand and, by combining a strong and knowledgeable capacity provider with expert support services, we are able to provide a market-leading solution that builds on our lead position in the specialist household insurance market.”

Simon Hawksworth, head of strategic partners from HSB, said: "The launch of Home Cyber is the next evolution of cyber for us; demonstrating our commitment to and appetite for new cyber risk opportunities in both the commercial and personal lines markets.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.