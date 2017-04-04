Review: High energy

Chubb Biogas and Solar

Commission paid: Construction 20%. Operation 20%. Employers’ liability 7.5%. Public and products liability 17.5% increasing to 20%–25% in respect of excess public and products liability. Environmental liability 15%–25% – this varies depending on broker agreement.

Coverage: Construction and operational phases of anaerobic digestion and photovoltaic solar facilities.

Minimum premium: Construction £5,000; operation £5,000; employers’ liability £5,000; public and products liability £5,000; £20,000 in respect of multinational; environmental liability £2,500. However, where there are multiple lines of liability business written the combined minimum reduces to £7,500–£10,000.

Excess: Environmental risk - £10,000 minimum deductible; PL/prods - no set minimum; construction (not straight forward). AD - contract works and operational property damage: £10,000 increased to £25,000 for fire and breakdown; works delayed start-up & operational business interruption: 21 days. Solar - contract works: £5,000 increased to £10,000 for testing, commissioning, maintenance, major perils and theft; works delayed start-up: 21 days; operational property damage: £10,000; operational business interruption: GBP 10 days.

Contact: Helen Troman, 020 7073 4308, [email protected]

Key benefits

▶ Erection all risks

▶ Public and products liability (construction & operational)

▶ Advance loss of profits

▶ Material damage

▶ Business interruption

▶ Employer’s liability

▶ Terrorism

▶ Environmental protection

Verdict

Carl Gurney, of Jelf Insurance Brokers, comments: “Chubb’s experience of writing anaerobic digestion and solar plants spans over many years. Their appetite for niche sectors is well respected, this is enhanced by the release of this well thought out and presented product.

“The product offers seamless cover; from the construction phase through to the first year operational phase and beyond if required. It automatically covers testing and commissioning and reinforces the owner controlled insurance philosophy.

“This product can be extended to include covers such as public, employers and environmental liability. With this all included in one schedule, it makes it not only appealing to clients but also easy to administer.

“The schedule and wording are easy to follow. All the conditions, warranties, exclusions and excesses are clearly set out for you to relay to your clients. Or, where desired, Chubb are happy to meet clients, they can fully buy into your clients’ needs and risks adding value and forming a tripartite relationship.

“Chubb’s pragmatic approach to in-house underwriting, surveying and claims ability truly makes for a winning formula for your client. I am pleased to see they have combined consumer and broker feedback with their knowledge to deliver a first class product.”

Overall rating *****

