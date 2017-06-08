Revenue at 1st Central hits £99.6m

The online motor broker also reported growth in profits.

Broker 1st Central has reported a near doubling of revenue for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Revenue hit £99.6m compared to £58.5m the previous year.

Operating profit also went up to £4.9m (2015: £1.4m) and profit after tax grew from £1.1m in 2015 to £3.9m last year.

Competitive

Andy James, UK CEO commented: “It is great to see continued growth within the UK business and 2017 has continued in a similar vein with double digit growth seen year to date in both top line and bottom line.

“We have also recently achieved over 400,000 policies in force which is testament to the sterling work put in across the Group businesses to ensure we offer quality cover and service at competitive prices.”

1st Central, the UK broker arm of First Central Group, is an online car insurance provider which mainly operates through aggregators.

The 1st Central group of companies employs 800 employees, working across multiple locations from its headquarters in Haywards Heath to offices in Manchester, Guernsey and Gibraltar.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.