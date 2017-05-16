Blog: Swinton - from high street hero to high street heartbreak

Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift reflects on Swinton's latest branch closures and puts it in some historical perspective

"The main business dealt with by the shops is insurance renewal. With most people preferring to use the phones these days, the stores only deal with 20% of our business, and it is declining.”

These words were reported by myself – then a cub reporter, a month into my career on Insurance Age’s sister title Post – in 1998 in reference to an AA spokesman commenting on the closure of all 142 of its shops, two years after shutting 100.

Tensions

I dug this out to illustrate that tensions between high street broking versus other distribution models is hardly new, and has been exacerbated in recent years as the number of channels open to customers to buy insurance has increased.

The AA made their move in light of people moving to using phones.

Today you can add online, mobile and aggregators to the growing list of ways in which insurance customers can access a broker.

Up until last year Swinton always stood out as the most counter-intuitive broker, given its [once] significant footprint of 325 branches.

So whilst AA, then Apex (sold to Colonnade in 1998), Arnott Century (sold to Budget in 1999), Colonnade (sold to Swinton in 2002), Hill House Hammond (240 branches closed by parent Norwich Union in 2004), Budget (92 branches sold to Swinton in 2006), Endsleigh (parent Zurich closed 119 branches in 2008) and then Equity Insurance Brokers (91 branches sold to Swinton in 2009) all disappeared from the high street, Swinton remained steadfastly defiant.

Indeed when it acquired the Budget shops, it even boasted that it would happily have a Budget shop over the road from a Swinton one, name-checking Portsmouth as a place where this was indeed the case.

But in the space of 15 months that appetite appears to have waned. You can check out an infographic on the changes in branch numbers here.

Closures

First in February last year it unveiled plans to shut 130 branches by mid-2017 taking its total to 195.

And now, another 84 have be placed under review with the broker stressing that 90 percent of its customers now buy insurance online or over the phone.

At the time of both of the recent announcements, Swinton CEO Gilles Normand made almost identical comments about “changing needs of our customers” and meeting them in as “effective and efficient way” as possible.

Following both closure announcements, Normand has insisted that branches remain central to its multi-channel distribution strategy, and why not? A-Plan continues to make the model work for itself.

However, I would argue that if Swinton’s branches continue to be sandwiched between urban takeaways and charity shops; instead of organic butchers and tea shops, the comparison does not hold water.

It would not surprise me if more Swinton shops flat-line over the next two to three years as reality bites.

Jonathan Swift is director of content for Insurance Age and Post.